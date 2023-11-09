The 296 GTS embodies a small manifesto of the future range of Ferrari engines, whose first battery-powered Rossa is expected in 2025. Combustion engine and electric propulsion coexist in the 830 horsepower plug-in hybrid, allowing a direct comparison in driving sensations between a battery-powered sports car and a petrol one. FormulaPassion he had already had the opportunity to test and describe the 296 GTS in detail last May, which is why it was decided to dedicate the second road test to carefully listening to the sound and emotions.

The song of the twin turbo

The GTS features the now well-known 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, introduced for the first time on the GTB and capable of delivering up to 663 horsepower at 8500 rpm. The thermal is housed in a central position, therefore even closer to the ears of the listener. To remove a further barrier between the cockpit and the orchestra of the six-cylinder, Ferrari thought about installing the Wind Shield, a window in the rear window that can be lowered to better listen to the sound of combustion. The sound of the combustion engine was the subject of great attention in Maranello, where work was done to redesign the intake and exhaust ducts compared to the GTB. The concern was to refine the sound otherwise distorted by the spider architecture, in particular by the compartment for the retractable roof.

The result is a warm and at the same time intense shade, so much so that it has earned the nickname within the company small V12. The two turbos screech and vent when you put your foot down on the accelerator, almost a snort in protest at the effort made to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Listening to the open-air sound of the 663 petrol horsepower makes you think that nothing can replace a similar sensation. Yet, when you switch to electric mode and the heat goes off, you realize that no matter how irreplaceable you can still enjoy other driving pleasures that you didn’t even suspect you wanted.

The silence of the electric

The Ferrari 296 GTS offers the opportunity of entirely electric driving for short stretches, limited to 25 km by the 7.45 kWh battery. The thrust is not comparable to that of the twin-turbo V6 and it couldn’t be otherwise. As a whole, the powertrain guarantees 840 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque at 6250 rpm, but the electric motor alone releases a power of 122 kW, a quarter of the horsepower guaranteed by the combustion unit. There is reason to believe, however, that the first entirely battery-powered Ferrari will be born with very different premiseswith the potential even for superior acceleration performance thanks to the responsiveness of the electric torque.

When you switch to electric mode, the deafening noise of the V6 disappears and silence falls in the passenger compartment. This is how the sound and emotions of the thermal can be totally absorbent, strengthening the bond between car and driver but isolating him from the surrounding environment. The silence of the electric breaks the barrier with the outside, encouraging it to open up and expand towards everything that surrounds the car. With the roof open, the GTS offers a 360° view of the surrounding panorama, with the occupants tickled by the wind in their hair, but still protected in comfort by the windscreen and windows. A feeling of absolute freedom emphasized by the spider architecture of the GTS, which brings to mind the words of Enzo Ferrari: “The car is an achievement of human freedom” (Pilots, what people).

The mind goes to Ferrari’s plans for the first electric car, for which patents have already been registered for the composition of a sound that can be modulated in frequency and intensity based on the aggressiveness of driving, exploiting the resonances of the mechanical organs. None of this is still present on the 296 GTS, which leads one to wonder whether leaving the running silence immaculate could not be an alternative emotional key. In electric mode, the GTS leads to the experience of driving pleasure where the sensation of speed is not amplified by the sound of combustion, but by the sound and tactile perception of the wind. So the desire of the occupants is the exact opposite of isolation from the external environment, aspiring to a growing fusion between car, driver and road.

Coexistence possible

The announcement of the arrival of the first electric Ferrari was greeted with skepticism from part of the audience, induced by the belief in the limited emotional power of battery propulsion. However, emotion can manifest itself in different forms, with a subjective reaction conditioned by cultural heritage, strengthened by a century of familiarization and appreciation of thermals. The muffled sound of the engine is a source of pleasure for the driver, just as its absence can be. The silence of the electric shifts the source of emotion from the sound to the environment through which the car moves, one sensation enhanced by the spider setting of the GTS. This strengthens the belief that on future Maranello creations the sound and emotions sought will not be able to transcend the architecture of the car.

As long as petrol and battery propulsion coexist in the Prancing Horse range, the electric will not impoverish the range of Ferrari cars and emotions, but rather will constitute an enrichment. Cohabitation can also be a source of mutual exaltation of the different driving sensations, which is precisely the case with the 296 GTS. In hybrid mode, for example, the re-engagement of the internal combustion engine when the accelerator is pressed when exiting a corner is accompanied by the sudden explosion of the sound of the 6-cylinder engine, in a game of contrast with the silence of a few moments before. More than an imposition, in Maranello electric is therefore seen as an opportunity to diversify driving emotions, without necessarily sacrificing those typical of Ferrari tradition.