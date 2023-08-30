Vasseur’s ‘dilemma’

Frederic Vasseur just over a year ago he gave the top management of Ferrari his willingness to take over Mattia Binotto’s inheritance in the event that the then team principal and managing director of the Maranello Scuderia ended his adventure at the wheel of the Red by Binotto was valid until the end of 2023).

The French manager was able to immerse himself in a unique universe in the world, in which it is difficult to establish who will win in the sprint between the honors and the burdens of being the leader on the track of the most popular Scuderia worldwide. The 2023 season has not given so far the satisfactions expected on the evethe number under victories is still zero, but the same goes for all opponents with the exception of the dominatrix Red Bull.

Podcast host Beyond the Grid Vasseur explained what he would ask the Drake if given the chance: “If Enzo were alive, I would ask him if he is proud of what Ferrari is today. I don’t know what he would say, but I’m sure as a ‘competitor’ he would like to get better results and focus more on performance. As a business man, I think he would be very happy with Ferrari’s current image in the world”.

“I remember Enzo saying that the best Ferrari was always the next one Vasseur added. I think this is a good message in terms of innovation and quality, that the best must always come. As a team boss, I like to say that tomorrow we have to do better than today, I don’t want to look at the long term.”. The lack of F1 titles for the Scuderia of Maranello has lasted for over 15 years, bringing Ferrari back to the top is an ‘obligation’ that Vasseur feels mainly towards the fans: “If you go to Silverstone, there are McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari fans. If you go to France, there will be Alpine and Ferrari fans. If you go to Germany, there will be Mercedes and Ferrari fans. Around the world, half of the people are Ferrari fans, it’s magic and I would be delighted to win for themto thank them for all the support in these years without titles”he concluded.