McLaren surprise

Saturday at Silverstone saw Ferrari take the lead second and third row with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The two SF-23s from Maranello were able to confirm their supremacy – already expressed in Austria – over Mercedes and Aston Martin. Surprisingly, however, the two McLarens of Norris and Piastri made a mockery of both reds, able to take full advantage of the umpteenth misstep made by Sergio Perez and take second and third position. In the ‘derby’ between the two Cavallino standard bearers, it was Leclerc who won the day, beating Sainz by just 12 thousandths.

internal tensions

But at home the Ferraris, more than outwards, the focus seems to point inside the box. Just Leclerc and Sainz, in fact, were protagonists during the Q1 of a exchange of radio messages anything but calm, which bear witness to how the atmosphere within the Maranello lineup is less idyllic than it appears. During the frantic final minutes of the first qualifying session, the two drivers swapped positions twice, with related mutual complaints and accusations. The first chapter of this yellow was experienced in the pit lane, when returning to the track after a red flag caused by the stop of Magnussen’s Haas.

Sainz’s rage

In the column of riders who were entering the track Sainz was immediately in front of Leclerc’s sister car. By radio, however, he was informed of give the position to #16. An indication that the Madrid native carried out, but certainly not with a smile on his face. “It’s a bit unfair what you asked me to do there – thundered over the radio Sainz – It made me lose tire temp. Plus I’m more at risk. I’m fourth, he’s third”. The #55’s message was received loud and clear by his track engineer, Riccardo Adami, who apologized to his driver.

Leclerc’s sarcasm

The second episode, even more particular, took place shortly after, at the end of the outlap of both. In fact, the two Ferraris found themselves in a situation of intense traffic, in which several cars were overtaking each other. Leclerc was patient, holding his position in the ‘tail’ that had arisen, while Sainz got nervous and made a few overtakes in the last corner, to launch himself with a free track in front of him. His teammate was also among the riders passed, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque obviously noticed it and he didn’t like the behavioropening sarcastically over the radio: “Bravo Carlos, congratulations. Nice overtaking at the last corner…”, the vitriolic comment of #16. And tomorrow, at the start, the two SF-23s will sprint ahead of each other, albeit out of phase. A departure that promises fireworks.