[Rassegna stampa] – Last week ended with the announcement by Ferrari of the arrival on September 1st of the new CEO Benedetto Vigna. The physicist, currently president of STMicroelectronics, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, will thus fill a void at the Ferrari CEO level which will therefore last a total of nine months after the resignation announced by Louis Camilleri at the end of 2020. John Elkann took six months to complete the casting and officially announce who will be in charge of helping to hold the reins of the Prancing Horse by occupying a position that is nothing short of important and strategic. Dieter Rencken of Racefans.net he tried to deduce what could be the message launched by President John Elkann through the appointment of a profile such as that of Benedetto Vigna and the possible consequences for the future of the Scuderia in F1. Here are some excerpts.

Benedetto Vigna, from Nintendo Wii to Ferrari

What this surprise appointment from the world of technology means for Scuderia Ferrari

“[…] Vigna’s appointment is significant on two fronts […] was called to lead one of the brands most anchored to a mechanical tradition rooted in the past to a purely electric future […] Furthermore, motorsport is not present in his curriculum and therefore this suggests that Vigna will not be very involved with regard to F1 beyond the normal business issues such as budgets, revenues and return on investments. […] If Vigna were to take the Ferrari on the purely electric road, what will become of the Scuderia? F1 is the main marketing platform for Ferrari. […] Could the unthinkable happen, which is to see Ferrari leave F1 for Formula E? It cannot be ruled out given that the Concorde Pact expires in 2025. […] Ferrari has already signed an agreement with the Armani fashion brand and has relaunched the ‘Il Cavallino’ restaurant with starred chef Massimo Bottura. All this is far from what was the original DNA of Ferrari, which at the beginning of its adventure was a sports car house that existed only to finance the ambitions in the world of racing of the founder Enzo. […] Ferrari must be accountable to its shareholders and not to F1 or the fans. If embracing the electric road on the road and on the track improves the positioning of the brand while maintaining an aura of mysticism and luxury, then Elkann and Vigna will not hesitate to follow this path. Any deviation from the optimal path to sustained profitability will not be in the interest of shareholders. The Scuderia as we know it could ultimately be collateral damage ”.