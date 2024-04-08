In Japan a tactical masterpiece

The Ferrari wall's choice to leave it on the track for a long time Charles Leclerc – who started eighth – on medium tyres, allowed the Monegasque to make the cut only one pit stop (against the two of the opponents) and to recover up to the fourth position at the checkered flag.

Undoubtedly an ambitious strategy, favored by the degrade contained on the tyres Pirelli suffered from the SF-24. This aspect is certainly proving to be a pleasant constant in this start to the championship and is certainly a reversal of trend compared to the recent past.

Thanks to the SF-24

Asked about this during the press conference reserved for the podium of the Japanese Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz underlined the goodness of the technical design of the SF-24: “Over the last three years we have made progress on the strategy, but if this year we notice a further leap in quality it is only thanks to the machine”.

The Spaniard then went into depth on his analysis: “Last year we didn't have a car that allowed us to have some flexibility on strategies. We were forced to stop on certain laps, without being able to extend the stints. We had so much degradation that it always seemed like the others might delay the stop and then come back at us with harder tyres. Last year we had zero flexibility in this respect and it seemed we were getting the strategies wrong. But when you have a car that's kinder on the tires, you can push more often and have race tactics that seem better. With this I don't want to underestimate the team's progress, but I think the car can help a lot.”