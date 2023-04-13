Imagine returning to your parked car a few hours earlier and finding it in the same place, but with a professional oven on the bonnet. And imagine that the car in question is a Ferrari. What happened in China is not imagination at all: the unwilling protagonist of the crime is one F8 Tribute finished in redon which a far from light kitchen tool literally crashed.

Dynamics to be clarified

The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear, but it seems that the professional oven in question, apparently for a pizza, was the load transported by a forklift with forklift. In the moment of getting around the Ferrari, however, it seems that the appliance has become unbalanced and finally off the hook from the undercarriage, ending up falling on the front of the Redhead parked regularly like many other cars next to it.

Sad end for the Red

The pictures don’t make it clear what it was the entity damage, surely finding a professional kitchen tool like this, heavy and made of metal, on the hood of your car must not be pleasant. The hope is that the consequences in terms of exterior painting and above all of car body have been contained enough to be repaired without particular worries: without a doubt, the bonnet and the front bumper have sustained some damage, even important, which however will be quantified in due course.

Italy protagonist

Among the many reaction comments to the images circulated on Twitter, one appeared that underlines how much of Italian if there were in this story if it were really a professional pizza oven: a kitchen tool dedicated to one of the most famous Italian dishes in the world, which strikes forcefully on a supercar manufactured by the excellence of the Italian automotive industry global level. Unfortunately for the forklift driver, the owner of the Ferrari in question will care little about the “Italian” aspect of this accident.

Image: Twitter “AshinChina”