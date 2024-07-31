From Dream to Crisis

On May 26th, just a couple of months ago, the Ferrari he seemed to have finally found a way to turn your season around in a positive wayCharles Leclerc’s victory in Monaco, in his home GP, not only broke a curse that had gripped the native of the Principality for years, but – albeit on a unique and particular track – it seemed confirm the progress of SF-24. Also thanks to the excellent third place at the finish line by Carlos Sainz, the Maranello team at that time was second in the Constructors’ standings, just 24 points behind Red Bull and with a 68-point margin over McLaren. Mercedes, very far away, was fourth, 156 points behind the reds.

Two months later, that scenario looks like fantasy F1Ferrari has not won any races since then and has achieved just two podiums while McLaren and Mercedes have taken the stagecompletely overturning the inertia of the season. The numbers collected from the Canadian GP onwards are quite representative of the Ferrari crisiswhich turned out to be quite clearly the fourth force on the track. In the last six GPs Leclerc and Sainz have collected 93 points together. McLaren in the same races is at 182 and Mercedes at 170. Even Red Bull, despite being able to count almost only on Verstappen, has done better with a haul of 132 points.

From Bahrain to Monaco (8 GPs + 2 Sprints) From Canada to Belgium (6 GP + 1 Sprint) Points obtained Average points Points obtained Average points/round Red Bull 276 34.5 132 22 McLaren 184 23 182 30.3 Ferrari 252 31.5 93 15.5 Mercedes 96 12 170 28.3

Mercedes closes in and McLaren runs away

Anyone who hoped that Montreal’s double zero was an unfortunate negative coincidence had to think again. In all the rounds following the one in the Principality, Ferrari has collected fewer points than McLaren and Mercedeswith the sole exception of the Hungarian GP where the Reds and Silver Arrows ended the weekend tied at 20-20. In this sense, the only real good news from Maranello is represented by the George Russell disqualified in BelgiumThe cancellation of the Mercedes one-two has in fact contributed to keeping the team managed by Toto Wolff 79 points behind.

At the moment Fred Vasseur’s team is even closer to first place rather than fourth, with 63 points to make up on a Red Bull in apparent crisis; the trend is rather worrying though and if after the summer there are no improvements in terms of results, it cannot be ruled out that the rest of the season will be spent looking back rather than dreaming of catching up with those ahead in the standings.