Ferrari is in top form. Not only do the Italians in Formula 1 have the best engine of all teams and Charles Leclerc puts ‘our’ Max Verstappen to the test, Ferrari will also release an SUV this year. That will also immediately become the most controversial model from Ferrari, because never before has the Italian brand built a model that so explicitly goes against the core values ​​of the brand, namely building sports and racing cars. Perhaps Ferrari even dares to get a V12 (twelve-cylinder engine) from the stable, in any case it is certain that the purosangue, as the car will be called, hybrid drive.