Will Hamilton end his career at Ferrari after all?

Silly Season kicks off early this year as wild rumors are already circulating about a switch from Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion does not yet have a contract for next year, so in theory anything is possible. He can stay with Mercedes, he can become a full-time film producer… Or he can go to Ferrari.

It is not the first time that Lewis Hamilton has been linked to Ferrari, but the rumor is now rearing its ugly head again. This is fueled by quality publication The Daily Mailwho can exclusively report that Ferrari has a million-dollar contract ready for Hamilton.

According to the British newspaper, Ferrari is committed to bringing in Hamilton, because they want to offer him a mega salary of € 46 million. Such an amount is needed to steal him away from Mercedes, because he earned € 40 million there last year.

If Ferrari were indeed to pay such an absurd salary to Hamilton, it would be a bit sour for Leclerc and Sainz. They earned €9 and €7 million respectively last year. Oh yes, and of course the two would have to clear the field. While Leclerc and Sainz both still have a contract until the end of 2024.

According to The Mail, Ferrari chairman John Elkann is in close contact with Lewis Hamilton. Although that doesn’t say much, because it seems that they have a few mutual friends. Lewis was already chatting with Elkann four years ago and that didn’t yield anything either.

So we take the reports with a good amount of salt, but it is true that Hamilton is free to go next year. So if he really wants to go to Ferrari and Ferrari really wants him, then we may see Lewis in a red overall again.

This article ‘Ferrari wants to bring in Hamilton with a salary of € 46 million’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

