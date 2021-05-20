He slipped into some playpen that Ferrari would be very fast in Monaco, but that much? That was not expected by anyone in the paddock. The two Maranello cars were the unsuspected benchmark in the Monaco GP free practice, the only ones to run below 1:12. Leclerc led ahead of Sainz, the Monegasque did not accuse the lack of confidence due to having missed the morning session (a gearbox problem) and the Madrilenian extracted the times without apparent difficulty with all the Pirelli compounds. In fact, Carlos’s ideal lap (grouping his three best sectors) would have been even faster than Charles’s.

Both were nearly four tenths ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen, in turn separated by just seven thousandths, with Bottas slightly behind. One wonders, what happened? Can the Ferraris win the race? It is unlikely in such an unbalanced Formula 1, with Mercedes and Red Bull to a world of the middle class, although “anything can happen in Monaco”, said on Wednesday afternoon the fastest driver a few hours ago.

In a gimmicky key, Ferrari was able to look for the laps with the least fuel load: the analysis of the free practice in Monte Carlo lasts two days, because there is no running on Friday, and the compliments too. The technical key weighs more: the front end of the SF21 is powerful, a characteristic that equates it with Red Bull, and in this circuit the lack of power is not paid in comparison with Mercedes or Honda. It also influences that the drivers are plugged in, one runs at home and the other on one of his fetish circuits, he has always scored points. It would be enough with a podium to alleviate the Ferrarista 2021 campaign and it is not a bad scenario to be reborn. It is a pity that the particularities of the Principality are not reproduced in any other grand prix on the calendar.

For the rest, very comfortable Gasly with the Alpha Tauri, good times for Alfa Romeo, some improvement on the part of Vettel with the Aston Martin and the Alpine somewhat lost. Alonso was 12th and Ocon, 14th. Although it is good news that the Asturian is ahead of his teammate, the Frenchman’s delayed position gives an idea of ​​where the car is on this track. Closer to Williams than to the first McLaren, the Norris. The table was closed by Tsunoda, with problems. And, watch out, Mazepin was faster than Mick Schumacher at Haas.