Back on track

Three weeks after the disastrous weekend in Melbourne, at least in terms of results, Ferrari is ready to get back on track. He will do so with the PL1 of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​which will then be immediately followed by the first of the two qualifying sessions of this very special race weekend, all centered around a new format that arouses much curiosity and some concern. Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the weekend, however, the team principal of Frederic Vasseur was reported on the facts of Australia. In particular, the French manager was asked for a comment on the disastrous hesitation of the request for revision presented by Ferrari.

The clash with the FIA

The Cavallino team, in fact, had tried to contest the five-second penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz for the accident that saw him as protagonist with Fernando Alonso in turn 1 during the last restart of that chaotic day. However, the FIA ​​replied rather harshly to Ferrari, emphasizing how no new elements were provided that could lead to a review of the sanction saddled with the #55 Iberian. However, Vasseur defended Ferrari’s choice to make a complaint, reiterating his point of view regarding the excessive severity of the penalty.

Vasseur’s thought

“Regarding Melbourne, I think every crash is different and it’s hard to tell which decisions were right and which were not. The frustration comes from the situation – pointed out the former Sauber boss, who landed in Maranello this winter – from having awarded a penalty without even listening to the driver. Five seconds in that case is like a disqualification and you already know it before. The frustration also comes from the fact that in the same curve for the episodes with Gasly and Ocon or that of Sargeant different decisions were made“.

Support to Sainz

In conclusion, Vasseur also remarked how much it was important for the team to show its support for Carlos Sainz in a concrete waywho was deprived of important points after a comeback race: “I won’t make any comments, but it was important for us to support Carlos, go to the FIA ​​and discuss to understand their point of view. Now the incident has passed and we are focused on Baku. However, it was difficult for Carlos, because he had run a good race but he was unlucky. He had just come into the pits when the Safety Car came in, but then he reassembled, overtaking several cars and getting back under Hamilton and Alonso. The pass was there. The penalty on the last lap was tough from a psychological point of view“.