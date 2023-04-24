A nightmare start

Twenty-six points in three races. This is Ferrari’s miserable haul in this 2023 which started with very different premises and which seems to have already taken a path characterized by the possibility of obtaining very few satisfactions this season. “The SF-23 will be the fastest Ferrari ever”he had declared the managing director Benedetto Vigna on the occasion of the presentation in Maranello, but the opponents compared to 2022 have grown even more and at the moment Red Bull seems to be in total control of the championship.

The ‘prophecy’ about Binotto and Vasseur

At the end of November Joan Villadelpratengineer with a past also in Ferrari in F1 as well as having worked with McLaren, Tyrrell, Benetton and Prost, on Twitter he had criticized the then proposed changeover between Mattia Binotto and Frederic Vasseur at the helm of the Maranello team.

Y Ferrari vuelve a las chorradas destituyendo a Binotto. As always believes that someone can do better ” Son Perdedores “ — Joan Villadelprat (@JVilladelpratF1) November 29, 2022

“Ferrari goes back to nonsense by firing Binotto. As always they think that someone can do better”was the tweet from Villadelprat who was interviewed by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial he stated that he was not happy with having been an easy prophet: “I’m sorry I was right about Binotto and Vasseur. After all, it has already happened in the past, for example Aldo Costa went to Mercedes and according to Toto Wolff he was the only irreplaceable one in his technical organization chart, Stefano Domenicali is now head of FOM. I’m sorry that things turned out like this, but if you know the environment it was predictable. They certainly didn’t expect not to get a single podium in three races and to be currently in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings”.

Sainz cooperative, Leclerc irascible

In Drivers ranking Carlos Sainz currently has twenty points to his credit against the six owned by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was overall faster than the Spaniard, but he pays for the technical knockout in Bahrain and the consequent retreat on the starting grid in Saudi Arabia where he brought the Ferrari SF-23 to the front row in Qualifying. In Australia, then, Leclerc made a mistake at the start and immediately ended up in the gravel.

According to Villadelprat, Carlos Sainz has the difficult task of trying to stay ahead of a Leclerc with innate talent in Qualifying. If the Monegasque took over, Sainz would immediately return to being ranked as number two in Maranello: “Leclerc has an innate speed, Sainz instead has to work on it a little more to express a certain level of performance. Sainz is now ahead in the standings, but the balance changes continuously in Ferrari. Sainz’s priority is to stay ahead of Leclerc, which is considered number one in Maranello. However good their relationship may be, Leclerc gets sick when he is behind Sainz. There is one important aspect, but it takes time to recognize it: Carlos works harder and is a positive resource, it’s easier to work with him, while Leclerc puts a lot of pressure on the team when things don’t work out. If Leclerc returns to the front in the next few races, he will once again be renamed king of Ferrari. That’s how Italy works and that’s how Ferrari works”.