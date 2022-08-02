As it is logical that it is after a sporting blow, at the time of criticism the attempts to mend the tear and cement the group are slowly replaced. The progress of the Hungarian Grand Prix, for the Ferrari, it was a sporting catastrophe: starting from second and third position, the Reds of Maranello finished in fourth and sixth place. There was a hoped-for double, but off the podium. And now in Maranello they are trying to heal their wounds as quickly as possible, also because there are still nine races in which to risk everything, hoping that Red Bull will lose hits and points.

The managing director Benedetto Vineyard he used these words with analysts during Ferrari’s presentation of the second quarter 2022 accounts: “Formula 1 is in our DNA“, We read from a launch Handle. “We have to pay attention to all the details, it is a continuous opportunity to learn and we continue to fight for the title“.