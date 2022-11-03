Two victories in the first three races, two more in the remaining 17. This simple numerical figure clearly shows what the 2022 season of the Ferrari in Formula 1. The Maranello team made a burning start from the blocks, giving the idea after the Australian GP that it could be the big favorite for the conquest of both world titles, drivers and constructors, which are now missing in Maranello for more than three decades. But then, with the passing of the races, between wrong strategies, lack of reliability and development of the car not up to par with rivals, the balance of power on the track was completely overturned: Red Bull, chaser during the first GPs, was transformed in a hare unattainable for the Cavallino stable.

So while Max Verstappen and the Milton Keynes team have grinded record after record, the people of Ferrari fans around the world have nothing left to do but lick their wounds. Mattia Binotto, team principal of Ferrari, has often reiterated that the goal of the Italian team this year was to return to compete at the top and not necessarily to win the World Championship. Today, however, on the sidelines of a conference call held to illustrate the financial results of the brand during the last quarter, the CEO of the red company, Benedetto Vigna, also spoke about issues related to motorsport. On the one hand the CEO he showed satisfaction with the birth of the Hypercar project, but on the other hand he did not spare a critical comment on the situation linked to F1.

“Although we have returned to being competitive, we cannot be satisfied with the results obtained. We will focus on the latest races and prepare in the best way for 2023”Declared Vigna. A comment that will certainly find the support of many fans of the red, disappointed by how the championship is ending, with the car from Maranello which in the last race in Mexico was clearly beaten not only by Red Bull but also by a new-found Mercedes, now 40 points from Cavallino in the race for second place among the constructors.