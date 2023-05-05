Great hopes for 2023

It seems like a long time ago since the presentation of the Ferrari SF-23 on Valentine’s Day in Fiorano. Enthusiasts and fans had been able to breathe fresh air in Maranello, with the hosts Benedetto Vigna, Frederic Vasseur, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz more than ever hopeful that the Prancing Horse’s 2023 single-seater could bring the world title back to Italy after 15 years of absence (last constructors won in 2008).

Many will recall that Vigna had presented the car to journalists as “a single-seater that will have no precedents in terms of speed” and had not hidden the only goal of victory for a team and a historical brand such as Ferrari. Just two and a half months later and four Formula 1 GPs behind it, the finish line of world title for men from Maranello it looks pretty faded on the horizonthanks to a Red Bull steamroller who has won – by a margin – all the races held so far.

It is no mystery that the CEO, with the help of team principal Frederic Vasseur, is putting into practice a team reorganization of Formula 1, with the precise aim of reinforcing the technical cadres of the Scuderia. On Thursday in Miami, Charles Leclerc also explained the importance of not panicking: “The situation is this, in the end we are focused on taking one step after another, on the areas to improve. I want to get back to fighting for the win as quickly as possible, but that’s just my goal, but also that of the team. Obviously we expected more, but that’s the case now and we need to focus on the future. We need to improve the car quickly to get back to fighting for success.”

Vigna’s analysis of the first GPs

As is known, the Ferrari top management does not expose themselves to the media in commenting and analyzing the team’s performance and therefore the conference call with analysts are the right time to understand their thoughts on the Formula 1 team. Yesterday he spoke Benedict Vigna, managing director of the Prancing Horse, who alongside the exceptional results of the product on the market, dedicated a reflection to the queen category of motoring: “The year has just started with conflicting results so far. 2023 will be Formula 1’s longest season. We will continue to fight race after race with ambition and humility. Someone has made a faster car, but for us it’s an invitation to do better. And we will. The sporting dimension reminds you that there are competitors”.