Ferrari, the trust of Vigna

There Ferrari did not meet the expectations of the fans and the leaders, but Benedetto did Vineyard he trusts the work being done in Maranello by Frederic Vasseur and his team for what he sees as signs of improvement in some of the recent races.

The Ferrari CEO remarked that at the start of the season everyone expected more from the SF-23. He himself – during the presentation – had baptized it as a car that had no precedents in terms of speed: reality however was a severe judge, and in actual practice the car was much inferior to the sensational RB19 put on the track by the Red Bull.

Vigna’s words

In view of the fight for second place in the 2023 World Cup and especially for future seasons, Vigna keeps hope: “We started the championship with a level of competitiveness lower than our expectations but in some recent races, such as last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, we have seen some signs of improvement. Clearly we want to keep improving and we are working day and night to make our car more competitive“, these are the words of the executive in a call on the half-year results with financial analysts.

“In sporting competitions, Ferrari is involved in Formula 1, Endurance, competitions such as Le Mans and customer racing. These are the areas we are focused on and want to stay focused on in the future: racing is our heritage and, more than ever, an incentive to innovate further“, he concluded. “It is the will to progress that we must always keep alive, it is the legacy of our founder that we must constantly cultivate with confident humility“.