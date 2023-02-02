After the great difficulties encountered on the track in 2020 and 2021, the Ferrari in the last championship it was able to take advantage of the regulatory revolution to gain ground, as evidenced by the second position obtained among the constructors and among the drivers with Charles Leclerc. Bad twelve pole positions and four victories conquered in the last year cannot satisfy the fans of the Reds, especially after a start to the world championship that had deluded about the possibility of bringing home those world titles that have been missing since 2007 in the drivers with Kimi Raikkonen and since 2008 in the constructors. The Ferrari management does not want to leave any stone unturned, and the void left by Mattia Binotto’s farewell to the Gestione Sportiva has been filled with thearrival of Frederic Vasseurlong-time transalpine team principal, with previous experience in Renault and Alfa Romeo Sauber.

In recent days, the French manager met the national and international press, showing calm and determination, declaring that he is aiming for victory right away, thus removing any alibi from his back. Vasseur explained that he has the CEO as a contact person Benedict Vigna, with which you hear every day. The Italian engineer spoke today in the conference call with analysts on the 2022 accounts, also touching on the issue relating to Formula 1: “We want to be competitive again in the league. In F1 our competitive edge improved over the past season and it has been encouraging for us and the millions of fans to see our drivers achieve multiple podium positions. Clearly our goal is to reach the ultimate prize“explained Vigna, reassuring: “The whole team, along with Fred (Vasseur, ed.), who recently joined us, is working tirelessly in that direction”.