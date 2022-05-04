After the fourth race of the World Championship, the Ferrari he has 124 points in the constructors’ standings, more than double compared to last year, when he took home 60. This figure would be enough to describe the super job done in Maranello, but it would be an understatement. Ferrari is reaping the fruits of an obscure work, which began in hell 2020 and continued last year, a season of purgatory. Maranello has improved every aspect, from the engine to the chassis, he gave unconditional confidence to two very strong riders (renewing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz) down to the smallest details, such as the pit stops, which however can decide the races, as demonstrated also in Imola. Regardless of the results and the errors of Santerno, Ferrari is there and is finally competitive again. And its managing director Benedetto Vineyard does not hide the joy.

“What excites me most is to see the F1 team return to the top, thanks to our talented drivers and the F1-75, which has proven to be reliable and up to the highest challenge. The greatest satisfaction is mine and that of the whole team“He said in a meeting with financial analysts. “In the races Gt we are consolidating last year’s great performance with several victories already obtained. It is important to underline that the motorsport seasons have just begun, and we will continue to fight race after race with ambition and humility. Attention to detail and learning will be the key to how the season unfolds. We are also on track for our return to the FIA WEC top class from 2023, which will have its highlight in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race in which many great chapters of our automotive history have been played. It is a competition that represents another opportunity for us to fight at the highest level by pushing the boundaries of technology on the track and then transferring it to the next generation of Ferrari road cars.“.