Total deliveries of 13,221 units, up 18.5% on 2021, and net revenues of 5,095 million euros, up 19.3% on the previous year: these are just some of the record numbers recorded by Ferrari in 2022, an extremely positive year for the Maranello house which has managed to obtain various satisfactions both in financial and market terms. And just satisfaction is the right word to describe the mood of Benedict VignaCEO of Ferrari, who commented on his company’s results for 2022 and said he was optimistic about the future.

“Last year ended with outstanding financial results which met and exceeded our guidance setting new records in all metrics, such as a net profit of €939 million and industrial free cash flow generation of €758 million – Vigna explained – These data lay the foundations for a 2023 even strongerfueled by persistently high demand for our products around the world.” This last concept expressed by the number one of the Prancing Horse actually gave the company great satisfaction in 2022: the growth in registrations was clear and above all concerned all the macro-geographical areas in which Ferrari operates, confirming the fact that the car manufacturer from Maranello offers a very heterogeneous range capable of satisfying the different needs of its customers spread across the globe.

“Despite the complex global macroeconomic scenario, we look ahead with great confidenceencouraged by the many signs and results of an evolving company – concluded the CEO of Ferrari – We are constantly innovating our products and processes, getting closer to ours decarbonization goals. All this is possible thanks to the collaboration, the will to progress, the continuous learning, the focus and the trust that distinguish our people”. In short, a future full of further satisfactions lies ahead for the Prancing Horse, and it is hoped that this will happen on the track as well as on the road.