Three Prancing Horse cars paraded from the paddock, where they were on display for the entire duration of the event – ​​together with the 499P number 51, which finished first on the Circuit de La Sarthe – up to the Goodwood House.

In the spotlight were the Ferrari 250 TR/58 and 275 P, the models that achieved success at Le Mans in 1958 and 1964 respectively. On these unforgettable racing Ferraris the British James Calado and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi paraded, collecting the applause of the audience.

Furthermore, the parade was opened by the SF90 Stradale in the special livery that pays homage to the 499P Hypercar, driven by Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, flanked by the Spanish driver Miguel Molina.

Ferrari celebrates at the Goodwood FOS Photo by: Ferrari

Welcomed by the applause of the enthusiasts, the cars stopped in front of the residence of the Duke of Richmond, then the protagonists of the season in the FIA ​​WEC with the Ferrari – AF Corse team greeted the many fans who were waiting for their arrival.

Molina followed one another to retrace the victorious experience of Le Mans, who shares the 499P number 50 with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen, Giovinazzi and Calado in the World Endurance Championship, who on 11 June stood on the top step of the podium together with Alessandro Pier Do you drive.