“I had been warned of what it would mean in the media to join Ferrari, but I didn’t imagine it would be like this”. Carlos Sainz he admitted how much every word, every episode relating to the men of the Scuderia di Maranello ends up immediately under the spotlights and analyzed with a magnifying glass. After all, ‘Ferrari is a religion’ and the red myth in the complete package includes not only honors, but also charges.

The team principal Matthias Binotto at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which brought the curtain down on the 2022 season, he declared that “criticism helps to have broad shoulders” and the number one on the Ferrari wall has always broadened his shoulders, opened the umbrella and assumed the role of lightning rod covering all the men and women who work for the Scuderia Ferrari. On the eve of the last round held at Yas Marina, rumors circulated about an imminent change of the guard at the command of Ferrari, with Frederic Vasseur in pole position to replace Mattia Binotto.

Ferrari has denied these hypotheses by defining them “without any foundation” and therefore currently the Scuderia di Maranello does not seem destined to change its structure at the level of team principals. On the one hand, 2022 for the Reds was the year of the return to victory and competitiveness, on the other, however, critical issues have emerged not only in terms of reliability, but also of communication between pit wall and pilots in the concertation of strategies, which often turned out to be wrong.

The great ex Sebastian Vettelwhen asked about the potential work to be done at Ferrari to fix these gaps, replied as follows: “I have some ideas on what could be changed in this team, but I’ll keep them to myself – the words of the four-time world champion interviewed by the French newspaper The Team – what you see on the outside is only an interpretation of what actually happens. You don’t have the complete picture. Yet their strategic choices or their pit stops are criticized and this is not fair. It can happen to anyone. We pay attention because there is an entire country behind Ferrari and it doesn’t happen anywhere else. So maybe too much attention generates too much pressure.”