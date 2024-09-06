The Future of Ferrari

As had been in the air for some time, despite the classic denials, Ferrari has decided to entrust the technical direction of the chassis to Loic SerraFrench engineer arriving from Mercedes. The new Maranello organization chart foresees that Serra will be in charge of the work of Fabio Montecchi (chassis engineering), Diego Tondi (aerodynamics), Matteo Togninalli (track engineers) and Diego Ioverno (chassis operations).

Enrico Gualtieri was confirmed as technical director of the power unit. Both Serra and Gualtieri will have to answer directly to Frederic Vasseur, team principal and general manager of the Scuderia.

Another excellent missed arrival

In addition to the long and unrealized negotiations with Adrian Newey, probably never so close to Maranello in his entire career, in the last few hours it has emerged a new name from Red Bull that had been targeted by the Prancing Horse to strengthen their ranks.

The Sports Couriersigned by Fulvio Solms, in fact explained that Vasseur would have presented an offer to Gianpiero Lambiase during the summerwho at Red Bull holds the dual role of head of race engineering and race engineer to Max Verstappen.

Vasseur’s idea was to train the Lambiase-Hamilton couple starting in 2025. The Italian-British man, however, refused. And the recent statements by Helmut Marko, who has repeatedly stressed his firm intention from now on to keep the team’s key men on board at all costs, could also be read in this sense.

Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer at Ferrari will be like this Richard Adams (inherited from Carlos Sainz).

Who is Gianpiero Lambiase?

In Formula 1 since 2005, 44-year-old Gianpiero Lambiase, who has dual Italian and British citizenship, began working at Jordan, before moving to Red Bull ten years later. He has been a race engineer for numerous drivers, from Giancarlo Fisichella to Vitantonio Liuzzi, passing through Paul di Resta, Sergio Perez, Daniil Kvyat and finally Max Verstappen. His radio teams with the Dutch champion are famouswith whom he has a very frank and direct relationship. In this regard, many will remember the exchange between the two in Budapest, which left no traces in their solid working relationship.

Ferrari, Sanchez arrives

Always the Sports Courier he finally confirmed the imminent arrival of another French-speaking engineer in Ferrari, it is about Frank Sanchez. In Formula 1 since 2011 with Marussia and Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri, from July 2021 works at Sauber as head of aerodynamics.