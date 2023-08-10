On holiday with a smile

The first half of 2023 for Ferrari has not been easy. The Maranello team, which had finished last season in second place in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings, soon found itself the fourth strength on the grid, slipping behind – as well as Red Bull – also Mercedes and Aston Martin. Just before the summer break, however, on the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, we finally saw a significant step forward for the red single-seaters. The third place achieved by Charles Leclerc in Belgium – third podium of the season for the Cavallino, all obtained by the Monegasque – made the top management of the redhead go on vacation with a hint of a smile.

(Slight) growing trend

Indeed, Ferrari has shown some encouraging progress that could represent an important signal for the second half of the year, especially with a view to being as ready as possible at the start of the 2024 season. The improvement is also certified by the numbers: in the first six GPs of the year, Leclerc and Sainz brought home 90 points; in the following six races the points rose to 101. An increase of 12%, the highest percentage among the teams currently in the top four places in the standings. The growth trend is what the team principal wants to continue Frederic Vasseuron his first summer break as number one on the Ferrari wall.

The development table

Interviewed by the magazine Autosprint, Vasseur has outlined a rather precise timeline even in terms of gain on the track. A fact that he can mean everything and nothing, since it obviously has to be compared with the steps forward that the other teams will make, but which according to the French manager testifies to the good direction of the work done by the men and women of Maranello. “We have a development plan which tells us that our car will be two tenths faster in September, another two in October, another four in 2024. We have our work plan and we cannot waste time synchronizing with that of the others, which among other things we do not know“Vasseur said.

Vasseur’s first sign

This phase of inevitable transition which will lead to the start of next season will be particularly important for Vasseur’s management. In fact, it will be about first concrete impact that the former manager of Renault and Sauber will be able to give to the Scuderia, after having inherited the strengths and weaknesses of a job developed by another management at the beginning of the year. Being able to reach 2024 with the role of second force behind Red Bull would already be an important milestone for a team that is meanwhile working hard to define Charles Leclerc’s future as soon as possibleon which Vasseur bets strongly and what seems getting closer to the renewal of the contract.