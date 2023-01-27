In its history the Ferrari he had 24 team principal and on only three occasions did she not rely on an Italian manager. The first was Peter Schetty, a Swiss from Basel, who held the position in the two-year period 1971-1972, the second arrived on 1 July 1993 and marked the history of the Scuderia, Jean Todt. French from Pierrefort, he arrived in Formula 1 after a long and successful career in Peugeot between rallies and endurance, managing to bring back – not without difficulty – the Cavallino to the top of the world, in that perhaps unrepeatable sequence of successes that he brought under his direction 6 pilot titles (with Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen) e 7 laurels among builders.

Since Todt’s departure, Ferrari has won only one world championship, the constructors’ championship in 2008 with Stefano Domenicali at the helm and since then at the head of the Gestione Sportiva four have succeeded one another. The fifth – and third foreigner in the history of Maranello – will be another Frenchman, Frederic Vasseur, 54 years old from Draveil, already known to Formula 1 enthusiasts for his similar role first in Renault and then in Sauber Alfa Romeo. Being transalpine like Todt, many have tried to evoke a parallelism between the two, with Vasseur arriving at the Prancing Horse exactly 30 years after his compatriot. In the last few hours, the new Ferrari team principal has confirmed to the foreign press the intention to meet Jean Todtwith the purpose of “learn from his experience” and thus have at your disposal the precious advice of the former president of the FIA, the manager of the most successful Sports Management in the history of the Reds.