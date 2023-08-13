Ferrari, Vasseur asks for time

“It takes time“: how many times have we heard it said, in every area and not just in sport. An invitation to calm which, however, is not always favorably received, and they know it well Ferrari, whose fans want to win as soon as possible after almost two decades of lean. Net of some euphoric declarations at the beginning of the year, Frederic Vasseur he repeats it as soon as he can: the problems inherited from previous managements are not resolved overnight.

Time is needed, yes, but men are also needed. The two aspects are closely linked, because taking home a top-ranking coach means respecting a long term gardening, which forces new arrivals to work not on current projects but on those that we will see on track in a year (if not two). Loïc’s entrance Greenhouse (Mercedes tire and suspension expert) is therefore a first sign of the acquisition campaign, but in addition to the Frenchman, the Ferrari team principal is working under the radar to build the Scuderia of the future.

Vasseur’s words

“We need to be a little humble, take some time to understand where we are weak and where we are strong. And then you have to try to act. But when you want to hire people, it’s a matter of months for the easier positions and years for the more difficult ones. It means the path is long. It’s a matter of two years, but if we start in six months, it will be two and a half years. So you have to push from the start“.

“We started recruiting massively. And this is also a message that we have to send to the paddock and to the team: we will do our best in every single area“, continued the Frenchman. That when he talks about “every sector” he refers not only to the track but also to the factory: “It’s not that performance just comes from aerodynamics, but from everyone in the business. We did a good job in terms of production, rushing the updates a lot. The response from the factory has been outstanding“.