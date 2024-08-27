The words of the Ferrari team principal

Frederic Vasseur He presented the Italian Grand Prix scheduled in Monza with great warmth and passion and confirmed that the SF-24s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have updates. Below are his words.

“We arrive in Monza in high spirits for how we managed to perform in the race at Zandvoort, demonstrating how in this Formula 1 a perfect execution also makes a lot of the difference, that is, the ability to put together all the aspects and make the most of the potential of the available package. Monza is a race in itself in every aspect: the track is one of a kind, it is the only super fast one left on the calendar, and this year it will be at least partly to be rediscovered given that it has been entirely resurfaced and even the kerbs of some corners have been modified. But for us it is special above all because we know we can count on the support of tens of thousands of our fans who are ready to push us to the maximum and, rightly, expect great results from us”.

“I will always remember my first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, the cry of joy on Saturday for Carlos’ pole position and the celebration under the podium on Sunday. The objective, mine, the drivers’ and the entire Scuderia’s – both the team that goes to the track and the hundreds of people operating from Maranello – is to make the fans jump for joy again: for this reason we have prepared ourselves scrupulously and we will introduce some updates on the SF-24 that we hope will help us take another step forward in terms of competitivenessWe need the support of all our supporters, we will put our heart and soul into it“.