In Mexico, Ferrari also amazes Vasseur

Nobody expected this Ferrari in the qualifications for Mexico, not even the one who is often the most optimistic of the group, Frederic Vasseur. The Frenchman charged the group after PL3, which had seen a Ferrari lower in the standings but difficult to decipher on the flying lap considering that the best laps were ruined by the impeding. Maybe he believed in the top four positions, but he certainly didn’t hope to get pole position and second place either.

Instead, the SF-23 made an incredible leap in performance in Q3 (even in Q2 Carlos Sainz risked elimination before Alex Albon’s downgrading) and achieved an unexpected front row, the 83rd in its history, which represents the better premise for tomorrow. However, when we have to fight against the pace of Red Bull. But with two cars in front, Vasseur’s diktat is clear: Ferrari can compete, at least to stay ahead of an RB19.

Vasseur’s words

“I honestly didn’t expect this improvement, I would be dishonest if I said otherwise. Yesterday we went badly, this morning we were in better shape, but we also suffered some impediments. Tomorrow will be another story, but it is always better to start with the cars in the front row and not at the back. In Mexico you also have to think about the temperature for the brakes and the engine. I think the cool down was important for everyone to try to reach the limit, but we’ll see tomorrow“, these are the words of the Ferrari team principal a Sky Sports F1.

“I’ve been more optimistic than Charles since this morning. We had a good last lap, but it was difficult to predict what the result would be“, he continued. “It depended on the tires in the last sector, but I was always very optimistic. We took some risks at the beginning by starting with the mediums, but let’s say that the drivers managed to fine-tune the driving in the last part and manage the tires even in the last corners“.