Ferrari, in Miami with confidence

In two consecutive appointments the SF-23 showed improvements and encouraging signs in terms of race pace. If it is true that three clues make a test, Miami will be a very important test for Ferrariwhich according to team principal Frederic Vasseur is a car now better understood in terms of set-up and with potential yet to be discovered.

The first important updates will also arrive in Miami, after the Scuderia limited itself to debuting a new low-downforce rear wing in Baku. Here is all the optimism of the French team principal to the Ferrari channels.

Vasseur’s words

“We are in the midst of a particularly busy moment of the season with five races in six weeks from Baku to Barcelona. As a team, work continues both in Maranello and on the track to develop our car package. Miami is another anomalous circuit with walls and all the pitfalls typical of street circuits, which both our drivers really like. This weekend also relying on the data collected in Baku I am confident that we will be able to take further steps forward with the SF-23. The USA has always been a very important market for Ferrari and there is a consistent fan base for the Scuderia, which makes racing here even more enjoyable and is a further incentive to push to close the performance gap with the championship leaders“.

So in 2022

The Miami track made its Formula 1 debut in 2022 and looked promising for Ferrari, which monopolized the front row at the end of qualifying, with Charles Leclerc in front of Carlos Sainz. At the start of the Grand Prix, however, the Spaniard didn’t start very well, being pushed by Max Verstappen at the first corner: the Dutchman then took advantage of the DRS and a better race pace and overtook the Monegasque already on the ninth lap, taking the third victory in five appointments.