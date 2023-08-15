F1, a category where there is no magic wand

In Formula 1 the ‘schizophrenia’ del Calcio that in various teams records changes of coaches without interruption does not work. In the Circus there is no magic wand, when a new working group begins to amalgamate the fruits of their work will be visible and judged in a period of time that requires at least two or three years of waiting. The Red Bull that dominates F1 today went through seven years without winning any world title from 2014 to 2020, but this did not mean that Milton Keynes immediately went on the hunt for the culprit or the scapegoat, quite the contrary.

Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko they are still at their respective combat posts and now they are back to ‘collecting’ and with them also Max Verstappen, who cut his teeth from 2016 to 2020 by immediately scoring on the first useful opportunity in 2021. In the last year and a half, then, the Dutchman is simply outclassing the rest of the starting grid now that it has the technical benchmark of the category at its disposal.

Ferrari in this 2023 ushered in the era of Frederic Vasseur as regards the figure of team principal, a position previously held by Mattia Binotto from 2019 to 2022 and by Maurizio Arrivabene from 2015 to 2018. The French manager inherited the technical organization chart and the car designed by the previous management and perhaps not even starting from 2024 it will be possible to identify the possible imprint of Vasseur in the results of the Scuderia di Maranello.

The Ferrari number one underlined, for example, that the 2023 SF-23 is not even ‘linked’ to the work done in 2022 given that in F1 the DNA of each single-seater has ‘genes’ that date back even ten years earlier: “The SF-23 is the technical legacy of the last ten years, and more

of the last – the words of Frederic Vasseur interviewed by the newspaper Autosprint – you can’t do a project from scratch in six months, you have tools, software, pre-existing material: we’ll see today’s work in three or four years. Each team has its own philosophy, its identity which is very clear. There are teams that, historically, are always very fast on fast tracks, like Force India who were strong at Spa, Monza and Baku, all high-speed tracks. That was their philosophy, one thing that doesn’t change overnight. What they collect today is the experience of past choices. It’s like a big boat, which doesn’t change quickly. We have to be careful about putting names on results. It’s not because a person arrives, for example a technical director, that things change”.