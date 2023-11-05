Ferrari, Vasseur bitter after Brazil

There Ferrari is in negative news in Brazil, and Frederic Vasseur try to motivate the team as best you can. The Interlagos race started in the worst possible way for the Scuderia from Maranello, not only from a sporting point of view (with Charles Leclerc out on the formation lap due to a hydraulic problem) but also from an image point of view: Carlos Sainz even asked to throw the clutch in the bin after a bad start. The Frenchman picks up the pieces and comments on the GP like this.

Vasseur’s words

“What happened with Leclerc is more than disappointing. We had bet everything on the race, we hadn’t used a new set in qualifying to use it for the Grand Prix. We were very focused on today, but due to a technical problem we weren’t even able to start. We could have done the race with three sets of new tyres, and it would have been a huge opportunity for us, even more so looking at the result of the race. Charles is certainly disappointed just as we are, but it happened the way it happened. We still haven’t figured out the reason for this problem and we will have to analyze the car, but now we have to concentrate on the next race because this weekend we had a better pace than Mercedes and we could have recovered a lot“, this is the comment of the Frenchman a Sky Sports F1. “It was a problem with the system that manages the engine and it shut down, but we still don’t know the cause because the car hasn’t returned yet. It certainly wasn’t pilot error. I think we’ll talk to Charles tonight, and I completely understand your reaction in this type of situations. We were largely focused on the long race, even more so after the front row in qualifying“.

“The problem is that when you start from behind you do every lap half a second slower, and the gap increases. Today obviously we didn’t have Verstappen’s pace, but it’s not representative. There’s no doubt that we couldn’t keep up with Max’s pace, but starting with Charles in front, in cleaner air, we would have been faster.“.

“In 10 days we will return to Las Vegas and today we showed that we have a better pace than Mercedes. There are still two races left and we will do our best, and we will do our best to recover. What if we change the engine? If there are no engine problems it will make no sense to collect a penalty for replacing the power unit. However, I don’t think there are engine problems“.