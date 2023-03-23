As in the 2021 edition, the 2023 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia was also staged by the duel between Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in which the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello was also called into question. Leclerc, who started from twelfth position on the soft tyres, soon found himself behind Carlos Sainz – who started fourth, on the medium tyres, and passed by Lance Stroll at the start – also due to the effect of the Safety Car. The Spanish driver defended himself from his box mate by swaying in the straight, being warned with the display of the black and white flag and then he no longer allowed Leclerc to enter the DRS area in order to demonstrate to the wall that he didn’t have to give way to the Monegasque .

Sainz ahead in the standings

Charles Leclerc’s knockout in Bahrain and the consequent penalty on the starting grid in Jeddah currently put the 1997 class behind Carlos Sainz in the Drivers’ standings, 20 points against 6. A situation which, however, absolutely does not respect the performance offered on the track by the two Ferrari drivers given that Leclerc was clearly better in qualifying on both occasions and also in Bahrain in terms of race pace he was superior to Sainz, who on balance responded ‘only’ in Saudi Arabia with the hard tire which did not show any degradation.

The hierarchies according to Vasseur

Like Mattia Binotto, Frederic Vasseur is also not oriented towards establishing a precise hierarchy between the two Ferrari drivers in principle, a creed whose roots can be traced back to the French manager’s long experience in the minor preparatory series for F1. Indeed, during a meeting with the Spanish press, the team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello explained that even recently F1 has offered clear examples of how wrong it is to start with a pre-established hierarchy among the drivers within the team: “I spent 30 years on the wall with young riders and in the youth categories there is no first and second rider – explained Vasseur according to what was reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – they all have the same material. If it’s possible to do it in the youth categories, I can’t imagine Ferrari not being able to supply both drivers with the same material. It would be even harder not to. Then, at some point in the season, a decision may have to be made. Imagine that now Perez wins two races and Verstappen retires. These situations can happen anywhere, just remember the season of Rosberg and Hamilton (2016). Nobody expected Nico to win that World Cup and instead he did. You have to push with both riders and then the championship situation leads you to make decisions. We have two strong riders who can score points, podiums and win races. And we must use them as a resource. We can push hard with both. Carlos Sainz lacks for nothing.”