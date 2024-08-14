by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vasseur and the new Ferrari mentality

Since he took his first steps in Maranello (December 2022/January 2023) Frederic The vessel he understood the extent of the challenge that awaited him: make Ferrari successful again. Under the Frenchman’s guidance, the men most closely linked to Binotto’s management have left the Rossa and other men trusted by the team principal have arrived, but it is clear that it is not all about the staff in the factory, on the pit wall or on the track. Vasseur has had to work on the minds of his men and is continuing to push for a change of mentality within the team, asking for continuous improvements and acting as an “equalizer” on an emotional level: many times, from Canada onwards, we have heard the words from his mouth “We weren’t geniuses in Monte Carlo, we’re not idiots now.“, so in these months he has tried to lift the morale of a team that was as exhilarated by Monte-Carlo as it was dejected after Montreal.

Vasseur’s words

“THEinternally the mood is good. We definitely wanted to achieve more and we probably overreacted in some races, trying to achieve more.“, these are the words of Vasseur.

“When you have an aggressive attitude, sometimes you get less“, explained the Frenchman referring to the four difficult races after Monte-Carlo (Canada, Spain, Austria and Great Britain) seasoned by an update package that is not effective for now.We must keep calm: somehow you need to have frustration when you don’t do well, because it’s also the best push to get back to the top, but you have to keep everything under control. We had four tough weekends, where the mood in the team was not positive, but there was positivity in trying to recover, understand the difficulties and solve the problem. The attitude is good”.

“If I have to be proud of something, it’s not the result, that’s just a consequence. It’s the fact that everyone is more willing to take risks, a little less scared. We are trying to change the mentality a little bit The fact that we are trying to change the mentality a little bit: to win you have to take risks. It is probably also the DNA of Red Bull. This is where we need to take a step forward”.