Monaco: a great opportunity for Ferrari

The Monaco Grand Prix could represent a considerable opportunity for the Scuderia from Maranello to experience a weekend as a protagonist. The advantage that Red Bull has against its rivals in the race in terms of tire degradation in the Principality it will not be a factor given that degradation is contained in Monaco and overtaking is prohibitive to say the least.

As always, Qualifying will be fundamental and in this respect Leclerc is back from two consecutive pole positions on his home streets (even if the start from the pole must always materialize on race Sunday). The SF-23 also demonstrated in Miami that it is at ease in slow, tight corners and as the Monegasque reiterated during yesterday’s charity match at the Louis II stadium, Ferrari will have its cards to play in Monaco.

The words of Frederic Vasseur

“Back to racing, this time at Charles’ home in Monte Carlo. It will therefore be a special and particularly exciting appointment for him, as well as for all of us. Along with Charles and Carlos we prepared the weekend down to the smallest detail to take advantage of every opportunity that the particularly treacherous track could offer. Both of our drivers love the track – Charles has been on pole for the last two years, Carlos has always been on the podium in Monaco since he joined the Scuderia – and we will do our best to achieve a good result for our fans. ”.

The words of Charles Leclerc

“Monk in one word? Adrenaline: is the fundamental element that this track is able to convey. It’s narrow, the bottom is often bumpy and to go fast you also have to trust your sensations. When you drive around in a Formula 1 car, basically you don’t have a moment to breathe, and in qualifying, when you push to the max, a real adrenaline rush pervades you in the cockpit. I don’t think any circuit transmits these sensations and I know it’s the same for all the riders, and for me in particular, given that it’s the track in the city where I grew up”.