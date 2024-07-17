Newey is on the market, what does Ferrari’s team principal think?

Since May 1st, one of the longest-serving and most successful technicians in the history of F1 has been officially on the market in view of 2025, the last year of the current technical cycle, the year in which the new single-seaters governed by the 2026 regulation will be built, cars whose aerodynamic development cannot begin before January 1st, 2025. Adrian Newey On May 1st he officially parted ways with Red Bull and will be able to move elsewhere after the first quarter of next year. FormulaPassion.it has followed the evolution of the negotiations between Newey and Ferrari, negotiations that have slowed down, which does not mean that Newey has discarded the Ferrari option from among the many on his desk.

Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseurinterviewed by Cars, Motors and SportsAdrian Newey framed the issue as follows: “Newey? It would be the same if they asked me ‘are you interested in Max Verstappen? I would like to see which team principal would say no. It would be a serious technical mistake on my part if I didn’t think about Newey. This topic needs to be framed differently. Would he fit well within the team? What would he bring to the team for the future? Sometimes one plus one doesn’t make two, but two and a half. Newey is certainly a topic, just as he is a topic for everyone”.

Vasseur stressed that Ferrari has hired a large number of engineers under his management, but the French manager prefers to keep a low profile first and foremost to protect the team’s individuals by not exposing them to excessive media exposure: “Since I’ve been at Ferrari we’ve hired about 50 engineers from other teams. I could have made a press release a week, but I preferred not to do so so as not to expose individuals.. We only make exceptions when it comes to important roles within the team or when something changes in important positions such as strategy, sporting director and technical director. I think this is a good policy. It protects the employees and treats everyone equally.”