The best Ferrari of 2023

Second place for Charles Leclerc, fourth for Carlos Sainz who paid dearly for a five-second penalty for track-limits. Before President John Elkann the Ferrari he showed off his best performance of 2023 by scoring 30 points which reopen the race for second place as Aston Martin and Mercedes were clearly beaten at the Red Bull Ring.

Vasseur is satisfied

“I am certainly satisfied, even if you always want something more – the words of Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – we expect something better next weekend, but I would say that Qualifying and the Race went well, but we can always improve, and if we make the comparison with Max there is still a long way to go. There have been some positive steps forward since the start of the season after Montreal, and it’s confirmation that we’re heading in the right direction. Sainz did a great job with Perez, but Sergio was obviously faster and had fresher tyres, so it was more difficult for Carlos, but he still did a good job. Max was flying today, but there was a group of 10 cars that could have finished in second position, such as Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes, sometimes even the Alpines”.

Upgrade battle

“Every time you bring an improvement to the track, the results change Vasseur added. Barcelona had been difficult because it was the first race with the new package, we probably didn’t use it to the fullest, but step by step we understand what we can do. This weekend hasn’t been easy either because it was very short and with only one free practice session, but we did a good job which confirms everything we started from Montreal, and a thought goes to the guys at the factory: they did an enormous job in order to bring the updates already this weekend, they would have had to arrive later and they worked 24 hours a day. Clearly there is a step forward, just as there was in Montreal, unfortunately we didn’t do a great job on Saturday, and it’s difficult to come back when you start so far back, but the last few races have gone well and next week we will have a completely different, with different compounds. It will be a great challenge that we gladly face. The results do not depend on the work or spirit of one person, but on the work of a thousand people who push like crazy, and the thanks go to them. With the new tires at Silverstone I hope they can turn things around. Max will continue to be very fast, but compared to the first races, when we were almost a lap behind, we are now 20 seconds behind. It is certainly not easy, but the direction is right”.