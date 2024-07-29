By Carlo Platella

In Belgium, Ferrari returns to the podium with Charles Leclerc, inherited after George Russell’s disqualification. At Spa, the Reds express a pace in line with that of the winning Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, confirming the picture of great balance that emerged in July. To return to victory, the Scuderia from Maranello is counting on the favorable tracks scheduled after the break, as well as on the arrival of updates to cure bouncing.

The Spa race

Frederic Vasseur draws a positive balance on the race in Belgium: “If after 44 laps at Spa you finish 10 seconds behind the winner, it means that your pace is decent. I’m quite happy with the overall performancebut a little disappointed with the position. The goal was not to finish seventh, but overall the pace was good. On Friday morning everyone thought that Max would fly and win even with the penalty, while in the first free practice sessions Mercedes was in difficulty. Then they recovered, because we are talking about 1-2 tenths per lap, which over 50 laps makes 10 seconds”.

The Team Principal did not fail to underline the importance of the weekend’s execution, as demonstrated by Mercedes’ ability to reverse the set-up compared to Friday: “If you can fix a small problem or make small steps forward with the setup makes a huge difference in terms of rankings. That’s probably the positive aspect of the championship today, with 6 riders within 10 seconds at the end of the race.”

Bouncing is the key

Vasseur confirms that updates will arrive after the break, the aim of which will be to control the bouncing accentuated by the Barcelona pack: “Fixing the bouncing would be a step forward in performance. We are pushing like hell to bring some news and we will do it as soon as possible […] The problem is that bouncing is not controllable. It is almost impossible to simulate, also because it can appear or disappear from one session to the next depending on the wind direction or other factors. We are all at the limit on this front. You can’t replicate it in a wind tunnel.. We have metrics to predict whether the phenomenon will improve or not, but ultimately we are driven by the performance gains that we could achieve with a little more aerodynamic load. Improving these tools is a good exercise”.

Ferrari is not alone in facing this problem, with Mercedes itself forced to shelve the new fund brought to Spa for similar reasons: “It hasn’t been easy for Mercedes, just as it hasn’t been easy for us and other teams since the beginning of the season. We are also at the limit with development. We have had the same regulations for three years and we have reached the performance asymptote. It is increasingly difficult to look for the last tenth of a second and it is the same for everyone. We have to adjust to the fact that bouncing is the key because it is not simply about performance, but about the confidence of the drivers. If you gain 1-2 tenths of a second and lose 3 because the drivers lose confidence, in the end the balance is negative”.

The charge of Vasseur

The number one of the Prancing Horse does not fail to look at the updates scheduled after the break, showing a certain optimism: “Between Monza and Azerbaijan there is a sequence of tracks with good characteristics for our car. The most important thing is to score points. The goal for Spa was not to lose points to Red Bull and McLaren and we did it. The goal will be the same for Zandvoort, because I am convinced that the 3-4 races after these will be much better for us”.

“The most difficult thing in this championship is not to do a one-two when you have the best car, but to collect points when you don’t. I think that in thisor as a team we failed between Canada, Spain and England. In that part of the season we struggled a bit more and sometimes we overreacted, losing too many points. Considering the pace we had on Friday, however, I think we recovered today, picking up more points than Red Bull and 3 or 4 points less than McLaren. Overall it’s a good result for us, also because before this race last season we were 339 points behind Red Bull, while this year we were 67 points behind”.