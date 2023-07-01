A Ferrari with two faces

Less brilliant day for the Ferrari compared to yesterday, but third place in the Sprint still came with Carlos Sainz behind the two Red Bulls, the first top-3 of this 2023 for the Spaniard. Charles Leclerc had a decidedly more complicated day as he was relegated from sixth to ninth position on the grid due to an impediment on Piastri, without then being able to recover in the Sprint. Below is the analysis by team principal Frederic Vasseur who opens by underlining the excellent work of the mechanics and Sainz in Q1 of the Sprint when the Spaniard set the best time with only one lap available after a brake by wire problem.

Vasseur: applause to Sainz

“Carlos had a very solid Saturday – declared the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – we had a technical problem this morning, but he managed to put everything together in the flying lap and bring home the result. I would say the race was pretty straightforward, he didn’t take any risks in the traffic and I think he was definitely faster than Perez, but it went the way it went. We brought home points and tomorrow we will start from second and third position, so we will have another opportunity.

Leclerc’s problems

“Charles has had a complicated day since this morning – he added – in these conditions it was not easy for him and he suffered a lot. I think the most important thing is to move on and focus on tomorrow, also because there will be dry conditions and we need to find the pace from Friday to try and bring home a good result. Today it is very difficult to judge the track conditions, starting from this morning because it was very up and down. Starting again from our pace yesterday in the dry we’ll see if there will be consistency tomorrow, it will be a challenge for everyone because we didn’t do a long stint with the medium, but it will be the same for everyone. Starting from second and third position will be an opportunity to score points. Tomorrow there will be a total reset and we hope to be back in the conditions of Friday and have a good race. I don’t know if Max is racing another championship, but it is true that he is doing an outstanding job in all conditions. He’s always there and his confidence grows, and it becomes difficult to beat him. However, we have to stay focused on ourselves, we have made a good step forward in the last few grands prix, we have Carlos on the podium today and we will try to build on these foundations for tomorrow’s race”.