Matthias Binotto away and in its place Frederic Vasseur (the man who launched Leclerc and won with the very young Hamilton) into Ferrari in 2023? The news was flatly denied by the top management of Maranello. “In relation to the speculations that have appeared in some press organs relating to the position of the Team Principal of the Scuderia, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari announces that these are totally unfounded rumors”, the Italian team promptly wrote in the past few hours, which is now focusing on the ‘last important appointment of World from Formula 1.

Ferrari, Leclerc against Perez in Abu Dhabi

For sure there Ferrari is expected at Abu Dhabi in the F1 GP scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm to try to close the season with Leclerc vice-world champion behind a Max Verstappen (bis world champion this year after the 2021 triumph in the final rush on Lewis Hamilton): the French driver arrives on equal points with Sergio Perezit will therefore be an exciting sprint on the Yas Marina circuit.

Ferrari, Binotto: “Mercedes danger in 2023? We at Ferrari have focused on the 2023 car”

But the Ferrari team principal, Matthias Binottomade it known that he is already looking to 2023. We will have to relaunch the challenge to Red Bull champion to finally try to bring back to Maranello that title that has been missing for too long (Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 when he overtook the McLaren duo Hamilton-Alonso in the last race). And the growth of the is scary Mercedes: in the second part of the season it canceled the gap that at least divided it from Ferraribut maybe even from Red Bull (in Mexico double Russel-Hamilton). “Mercedes danger in view of 2023? We at Ferrari have focused on the 2023 car and on its development for some time – Mattia Binotto explained to the microphones of Sky Sport – we stopped developing the F1-75 very early, while they continued to bring updates to both Austin and Mexico. It is not surprising that they have come to battle with us – he concluded – this also means that in the coming years more and more teams will fight for the best positions”.

