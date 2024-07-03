by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vasseur, look at Silverstone

After the latest commitments that were certainly not exciting, the Ferrari looks to Silverstone with uncertain prospects, because the British track excites cars with a lot of aerodynamic load, an aspect in which the SF-24 is lacking at least compared to Red Bull and McLaren.

The latest updates brought to Montmeló should have solved the problem, but for the moment they have not been productive: the extra load seems to be there, but it is not exploited due to the reappearance of the rebound problem, which forces the team to raise the car. Team principal Frederic The vessel he remains convinced, however, that the path is the right one.

Vasseur’s words

“The British Grand Prix is ​​one of the most traditional events of the championship together with the Italian one. The Silverstone track features high-speed corners that reward the best cars and drivers. I am convinced that our engineers in Maranello have worked well, creating a package of updates that have given us more aerodynamic load.. Now it’s up to us to extract the potential that we know is there from the SF-24 on the track.“, these are the words of the Frenchman.

“This weekend we will have the standard format, with three free practice sessions, which we will have to use to find a set-up that allows us to exploit the new features. As I also said in Imola, when the first updates arrived, knowing how to best set up the car can be worth as much as the specific weight of the new components. We need to be able to do a better jobenable Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to be more brilliant in qualifying and to fight for important points on Sunday in the race“.