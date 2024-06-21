by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Vasseur’s optimism

Canada is behind us. This is Frederic’s basic message Vasseur towards the Montmeló weekend: the Ferrari team principal believes that the problems that ruined the Montreal weekend – where none of the SF-24s scored points – are resolved, and that Ferrari can return to being competitive on the Montmeló circuit Montmelo. The first results of free practice, with Carlos Sainz just 22 thousandths from the first position in FP2, seem to prove the Frenchman right, however Charles Leclerc has always been far from the top and is called upon to make a further recovery before qualifying.

Vasseur’s words

“I think in Canada we had all the problems in the world on the same weekend. I think it’s an isolated case, but overall I think in Montreal we also had some positives in terms of performance in some phases. We just have to work on the negative sides. It happened during the season, but so far we’ve had good reliability and I hope it was an isolated case“, commented the Ferrari team principal after the Catalan FP2.

On the troubles that ruined Leclerc’s race in Canada, Vasseur appears optimistic: “Leclerc’s problems had nothing to do with the engine, It was an electronic problem and it was fixed“.

“It looks very tight up front, with Mercedes joining the fray“, continued the Frenchman. “It will be hard and fought until the end, because in the last two races two or three positions are lost for a tenth and it is like this and will remain like this until the end. It means that we have to put all our resources into the fight: we are pushing hard to anticipate the right to do a good job in terms of functioning on the track and it will be like this until the end“.