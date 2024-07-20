by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, Ferrari third in qualifying

Saturday at the Hungaroring rewarded McLaren, which monopolized the front row, and the usual Max Verstappen. Behind this trio, whose potential was known since the beginning of the weekend, was placed Ferrari: the SF-24 won the challenge with Mercedes, who were ahead after free practice, and qualified in fourth place with Carlos Sainz and sixth with Charles Leclerc.

Vasseur’s words

Frederic The vesselteam principal of the Prancing Horse, sees the glass half full after the qualifying at the Hungaroring. The reason lies in the resolution of the aerodynamic rebound problem, although it remains to be seen how much of this is due to Ferrari’s measures and how much to the track: “We fixed most of the bouncing issue and it’s easier for the drivers to feel the car and manage it. We are in better conditions than Silverstone: we need to recover in terms of development, push more and also grow in terms of aerodynamic load, but at least the bouncing is under control this weekend“, this is the Frenchman’s comment to Sky Sports F1.

“It wasn’t an easy session, but I don’t think it was for anyone, except for McLaren, who did a great job and deserved the front row. We did all the free practice sessions with the track temperature at 60 degrees, while in qualifying there were 20 less and it wasn’t easy to manage for the team and the drivers.“, he continued. “I think the temperature tomorrow will be much higher and we will have to try to manage it, and it will be an opportunity for us because with a higher degradation there will be more opportunities to overtake and recoverbut we’ll see because yesterday with Charles we didn’t try the race simulation and we only did one stint with Carlos, but overall since the beginning of the year we’ve been doing pretty well from that point of view“.

Sainz better than Leclerc

Sainz was ahead of Leclerc all weekend and qualifying was no exception: “We were very close in terms of set-up with both cars, and I don’t think that made a difference. Then there’s the style of the drivers that requires marginal adjustments. I think it was more the mistake yesterday that probably put Charles in the position of having to chase from this morning.“.