When at the beginning of 2022 the Ferrari broke the fast of victories by obtaining a double in Bahrain, in the first race of the season, many fans and enthusiasts celebrated the result as if it had been the victory of the World Cup. An understandable attitude as long as it remains limited to the fan, who had only swallowed bitterness since Singapore 2019. The team, on the other hand, must remain focused on the final objective and try to improve day after day: this is the weakness that Frederic Vasseur glimpsed from afar last year.

The Frenchman is trying to impress this mentality on a team that he believes is close to the final victory: “It would be too optimistic to say anything after just one lap. But the sensations are excellent for launching the car, because I believe there is a lot of work to do at home. I would like to thank all the guys at the factory who have done a great job all season. We are now ready for the next one and I think it is an important step. But that’s only the beginning of the story. Tomorrow we will have filming day and then we will have three days in Bahrain. So the first race is very close. We will have to do our best in these three days, like all the other teams, to cover all aspects of the car and be ready for Bahrain.“, these are the words of the team principal during the presentation of the SF-23. “I think it’s the DNA of our sport continuous improvement. It’s not something that only concerns Ferrari or one department, we must always try to do a better job tomorrow than today, in all departments“.

Mindful of the experience of 2022, when the two victories at the beginning of the season were not followed by adequate development of the car, Vasseur wanted to reduce the impact of the first GP: “It doesn’t matter what happens in Bahrain. Neither if we win nor if we lose will it be the end of the championship. I think we have to keep this focus and mentality. The World Championship will be long, we will have 23 races, and it won’t be finished in one sense or another. We have to improve in every single areanever be satisfied with what you have, because you can always do a better job, it is the DNA of our sport and we must maintain this approach“.