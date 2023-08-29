Ferrari towards Monza: Vasseur asks for a change of pace

That Zandvoort could be a difficult stage for the Ferrari it was known and recent history says so. That he struggled so much all weekend was less predictable. The SF-23 was never on the ball for all the free practice sessions, and after saving what could be saved in qualifying (but crashing with Charles Leclerc) in the grand prix it suffered from the pace of too many other faster cars.

Carlos Sainz’s fifth place, if on the one hand it makes the fans turn up their noses since an Alpine finished on the podium, on the other it represents a haul of points that the Spaniard could hardly have improved. Indeed, if the rain hadn’t arrived in the finale, Smooth Operator he would have been even more in crisis in defending himself from the attacks of those who followed him, considering the poor performance of the last train of softs.

Ferrari arriving at Monza brings with it the question marks of Holland, where it also raced “unloaded”, perhaps also in anticipation of the embrace of the fans in the Temple of Speed. AND right at home Frederic Vasseur expects a change of pace. The Frenchman doesn’t talk about results but about the speed to be extracted from the car and asks for a real “performance leap” from the SF-23, which this weekend could go relatively better than in the Netherlands considering the lesser importance of aerodynamic load.

Vasseur’s words

“We definitely need to improve and we are working hard. We are taking small steps and I hope that in Monza we see a leap in performance”, this is the comment of the team principal to the journalists. “Every weekend you have to start from a blank sheet: at Spa we were in much better shape, while Zandvoort was a more difficult weekend. We have to prepare ourselves in the best way to put everything together and do a good job“.