17 months of Vasseur

For a year and a half – from January 9, 2023 – Frederic Vasseur took the reins of the Scuderia Ferraricovering the dual role of team principal and general manager of the team.

The fans of the Prancing Horse have learned to know the Frenchman, always very balanced in front of the cameras, but very joking and festive when it comes to celebrating a success of the Reds.

Vasseur and the Italian

After Peter Schetty (1971-1972) and Jean Todt (1993-2007), Vasseur is the third non-Italian team principal to lead Ferrari. The French manager did not hide the fact that he is not yet very familiar with our language: “Not being Italian has its pros and consas in every situation. I struggle with my Italian and this is not the best way to build relationships with the mechanics on the track.

But on the other hand it is also good to have some sort of of distance and time to react, to control emotions. I think it can be a good way to handle situations. This allows me to be a little distant and the moment of translation allows me to have more time to reflect, and I see it in a positive way“, Vasseur concluded in the interview given to James Allen on the Autosport YouTube channel.