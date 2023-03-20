There Ferrari is the fourth force behind Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes. This is the picture that emerges from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which saw Carlos Sainz finish in sixth position ahead of Charles Leclerc, seventh. The Scuderia from Maranello was not lucky in terms of timing with the Safety Car intervening when the two SF-23s had already made a pit stop. However, as in Bahrain, the lack of ‘pace’ was evident when both riders switched to the hard compound, the ‘racing’ tire par excellence.

Vasseur and the ‘we must understand’

“Definitely not the result we expected – the words of the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – after a tough weekend like this we now have to analyze the situation. I think there are positive aspects, because the first stint was quite good and Leclerc managed to recover from 12th to 6th place. Carlos got stuck behind Stroll, but in the last part of the race on the hard tires we had a huge lack of pace and we need to understand where it comes from, because for me it is not acceptable, and we have to correct it as soon as possible, because it is unthinkable for a car to go to the front row in qualifying and then nowhere in the race. I think it’s more a tire management problem and not a set-up or car design philosophy. There are still 21 races to go, and surely starting Monday we will push together to recover and be stronger from Melbourne and we will not give up. The positive side of the situation is that Charles was 3rd when he retired in Bahrain and would have been on the front row here if it hadn’t been for the penalty, the negative side is that as soon as we put on the hard tires we struggled a lot, and we need to understand why.”

Ferrari improves, but the opponents more

“When I arrived at Ferrari I had an overview of the current situation, which however does not include the opponents, then when you go on the track you are compared with the others – added Vasseur on the fact that the design concept of the SF-23 should not be set aside – maybe you progress by 5 tenths, but maybe the others by 8. For this I wasn’t expecting anything special, I always said to fight, develop the car and keep pushing. We must continue to maintain this approach. I know it’s hard to say after a weekend like this, but I think we made a good step forward on the flying lap, and we gained in qualifying over Mercedes and Aston Martin. For the rest of the weekend, the race pace remains our problem”.