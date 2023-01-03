There is still hope of seeing the twelve-cylinder from Maranello even after 2025, the year in which the first fully electric Prancing Horse car will make its debut. The next Ferrari V12 is in fact engaged in a preliminary test phase, with a new sighting on the Fiorano track showing a Rome-based forklift being pushed on its home track for a few sessions, with the driver having fun putting the car to the test with some oversteers in slower corners. The Modenese car manufacturer is therefore continuing the development of what it will be the heir to the 812 Superfasta model that will continue the tradition of the Cavallino V12.

Detailed information on this project is not yet known, with the tests still in the preliminary stage and which should deliver us a car ready to be unveiled at least in statics not before the second half of 2023, with the commercial launch which will be carried out in 2024. As long as the Ferrari Roma is used as a base, it will also be difficult to have elements to talk about what the design features of the model that will take the place of the 812 Superfast will be. The forklift of the coupé 2+ has undergone some specific modifications, such as the larger wheel arches and the wider front mask to facilitate the cooling of the unit located in the front position.

What seems certain is instead that this new V12 will have a more powerful engine than the 812 Competizione which is equipped with a twelve-cylinder with 830 hp and 692 Nm of maximum torque. Further squeezing this unit could lead the Maranello house to evaluate its use also in the hypercar that will take over from the LaFerrari.

Photo: credit to Varryx