There Ferrari set for the Spanish Grand Prix thedebut of some new features on the SF-23, modified by factory-studied updates after the first stuttering seasonal performances. On the testing Catalan circuit of Barcelona, ​​the Rossa will have a new bodywork with sloping sides inspired by Red Bull and an updated underbody, with the aim of starting to respond to the difficulties encountered on the track by its riders.

Leclerc and Sainz, low profile

With the clear advantage shown by Red Bull, especially in the race, Ferrari does not intend to give false expectations to the fans and on Thursday at Montmelò both drivers seemed rather cautious in their expectations of the new development package. Carlos Sainz openly noted that “It’s not a life changing thing” and so Charles Leclerc highlighted of “don’t expect miracles“, the more steps you continue in the right direction.

Updates, first Sainz and then Leclerc

In today’s edition of Sports Couriersigned by Fulvio Solms, analyzes: “Everyone seems to want to revise the forecasts downwards. With the SF-23 flop, Ferrari has slipped into a media cul de sac: if it keeps its feathers low it is disappointing, if it raises with high expectations it exposes it to the risk of slips, as happened in Monte Carlo”.

The Roman newspaper then revealed the Red Army’s attack plan in Barcelona: “This morning in the first free practice session this revised and corrected Ferrari will be driven by Sainz, while Leclerc will run with the old one“, for a classic comparative test between the two versions of the car. “If the Red-hybrid-Red Bull works, they will both have it in the afternoon. In the meantime, yesterday the new Red – let’s call it that to understand each other – was hidden in the garage, while the pit stop tests were carried out with the old one in the pit lane”.