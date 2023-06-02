Upgrade to study

Eighth in FP1, with no updates, and sixth in the afternoon session, when instead the upgrades brought by Ferrari for this Barcelona weekend were also fitted to his single-seater. This, in cold numbers, is the Summary of Catalan Friday by Charles Leclerc. After the disappointing weekend at home, the #16 of the redhead started the Montmelò weekend with ups and downs, which for the entire Maranello environment meant above all keeping one’s eyes focused on theeffectiveness of new updates.

A lot of work on the track

Analyzing the working day Leclerc appeared overall satisfiedeven if at the moment it seems difficult to understand what Ferrari’s concrete ambitions will be this weekend, in the constant battle that the red team carries on with Aston Martin and Mercedes for the role of vice-Red Bull. “It was a busy day – commented the 25-year-old Monegasque driver – as we had several new things to test in the car and different programs for the two cars“.

“Productive Friday”

“I would say for sure that it was a productive Friday – added Leclerc – because we have completed all the tests we intended to carry on even if at the moment it is not easy to understand exactly where we are in terms of performance“. Of course, however, the only certainty is the dominant presence of the Red Bulls at the head of the groupin particular with Max Verstappen who seems destined to take – once again – a single bite of his opponents.

Red Bull solo

“We will continue to work tomorrow to try and make progress so that we feel more comfortable in the car Leclerc concluded his analysis – and then we’ll see where we can place ourselves. From what we saw today it is quite clear that Red Bull is in front, while iThe rest of the group is really very compact“.