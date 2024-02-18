After the SF-24 it's the turn of the 499P

Here we are. After discovering the shapes and colors of Ferrari SF-24 which will participate in the 2024 F1 championship, the time has come to also meet the other racing queen of the Scuderia di Maranello.

Let's talk about Hypercar 499P which in 2023 made its debut in the WEC World Championship, obtaining only one victory, but the most prestigious one, the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans, won by car number #51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado.

For 2024 Ferrari has confirmed the two official crews as a whole (the #50 is entrusted to Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen), but there will be a third 499P 'customers' again managed by AF Corse – number #83 – with the trio of Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Ye Yifei at the wheel.

In the box above you can follow the presentation in live streaming starting from 2.00 pm (the video will start at 1.58 pm). The WEC World Championship 2024 will begin on March 2 together with the F1 World Championship with the 1812 km of Qatar on the Lusail circuit, which will host the prologue next weekend on February 24 and 25.