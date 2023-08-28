Results crisis

The results achieved on the track by Ferrari in 2023 are unfortunately not what the Prancing Horse fans would like and even the start of the second part of the season, after the long summer break, was not unforgettable for the Maranello team.

In fact, in Zandvoort the team directed by Frederic Vasseur collected only a fifth place with Carlos Sainz. Forced to retire instead Charles Leclerc, after a troubled weekend full of setbacks. Although the mood surrounding the Ferrari world is not the best, they are nonetheless many fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of next weekendin which the Italian Grand Prix.

Towards Monza

After the cancellation of the appointment in Imola, due to the floods that had overwhelmed Emilia Romagna, the The Monza race will be the only Italian stage of the 2023 World Championship. To celebrate it Ferrari has decided to prepare overalls and dedicated merchandising, exactly as it happened 12 months ago. In that case, a completely yellow color was opted for, in homage to the ‘Giallo Modena’ which is unanimously considered the Scuderia’s ‘second reference colour’.

This time, however, the choice fell on a decidedly more assorted mix that combines i three colors historically most used by Ferrari: red, yellow and black. The uniform is in bands, with the upper part colored red, the central band yellow and the lower one, which also includes the legs, entirely black. A fascinating mix that will also be replicated on all the other standard clothes, obviously in various variations. A touch of style in the hope that in front of the friendly public the SF-23 can also give something more than a – albeit splendid – special coloring.